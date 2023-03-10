Draymond Green & Dillon Brooks Beef Continues With Passive Aggressive On-Court Feud, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

, so the heats on during any match-up.

Last night (March 9), the Golden State Warriors were taking on the Memphis Grizzlies at home, and things got chippy after Brooks stole the ball and scored on Green. Then the two were face to face, with Green pressing the ball against Brooks’ face, who refused to flinch. Both kept their cool, so things didn’t get too physical, but the animosity for each other was in the air as the contact lasted for several seconds.

The most recent chapter of their beef began last week when during an ESPN profile, Brooks spoke on his disdain for the Warriors forward and the team as a whole while mentioning Green’s outspokenness.

“I don’t like Draymond at all,” Brooks told ESPN’s Tim Keown. “I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too.”

In his true nature, Green responded on his The Draymond Green Show, podcast, downplaying Brooks’ thinking the Memphis Grizzlies are poised to take over the NBA next.

“If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies are not ready to compete for the championship, look no further than this idiot right here,” Green said of Brooks. Last season, Brooks referred to the Grizzlies as a budding dynasty, which Green mocked. “The dynasty starts after you, not with you, and that’s just a fact,” he said.

So after the physical contact during Thursday’s game — which saw the Grizzlies blow out the Warriors, 131-110– Brooks had the trash talk ready and hinted at his burgeoning media career.

“Keep doing his podcast, keep blogging, keep doing his thing off the court,” Brooks said in his post-game interview. “It’s cute. It’s fun for him.”

Their issues began during the 2021-22 NBA postseason when Green got ejected in Game 1, and Brooke got thrown out in Game 2. In the end, the Grizzlies were eliminated by the Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the latest chapter of the beef below.

Draymond Green & Dillon Brooks Beef Continues With Passive Aggressive On-Court Feud, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com