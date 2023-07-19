Draymond Green Claps Back At Jordan Poole’s Dad & Has Smoke For Fake Kevin Garnett Tweet, Twitter Clowns Him

Draymond Green is not one to bite his tongue on his podcast or social media, but his penchant for clapping back at “haters’ had him looking like quite the fool.

Even though the Golden State Warriors ultimately chose a side by sending Jordan Poole to the wall to join the Night’s Watch, aka the Washington Wizards, and sticking with the current loudest voice in the NBA, Draymond Green, there still seems to be tension between the former teammates.

In a recent episode of Patrick Beverley’s The Pat Bev Podcast with Rome, one of the topics the two players touched on was the incident involving Green punching Poole in the face during a Warriors’ training camp last season, which set the tone for the at the time defending champs shaky 2023-24 season.

Green admitted to Beverley that the incident resulted from things building up, leading to him punching socking Poole, and not just something that happened at the moment.

“I don’t just hit people. Dialogue, of course, happens over time, and you usually ain’t just triggered by something that fast, to that degree. This is a team, ain’t nobody on my team triggering me in an instant,” Green said to Beverley. “We know stuff that you don’t say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on.”

Anthony Poole Had Time For Draymond Green

The clip quickly went viral, and it wasn’t Poole who responded to it, but his father, Anthony Poole, who had time for Greene.

“I’m stand on this that’s is some bs,” Anthony Poole tweeted. “Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft as b-tch and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want.”

Green, of course, responded by saying, “That’s so cute… it’s impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men.”

Draymond Green’s Twitter Fingers Were Not Done

After his online spat with Poole, Green focused on Basketball Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic Kevin Garnett. Green couldn’t help himself responding to a fake tweet from TheNBACentral troll account, TheNBACentel, that claimed Garnett issued a challenge to him regarding the Poole incident.

“Draymond punching JP is like a senior punching a freshman who’s half his size and than walks around talking himself up as if he’s like that. Come try me Dray,”

“I tried you when I was a rookie KG, and you started talking to yourself like I wasn’t talking to you. What’s that like? The freshman picking on a senior citizen that’s double his size?” Green said in response to the fugazi tweet.

Instead of keeping it going, Garnett jokingly responded by pointing out the tweet was fake and telling Elon Musk to “do something.”

Twitter wasn’t as forgiving and hit Green with all the jokes.

Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty

Draymond Green Claps Back At Jordan Poole’s Dad & Has Smoke For Fake Kevin Garnett Tweet, Twitter Clowns Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com