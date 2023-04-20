Drake’s Thirst Trap Has Twitter Clowning His Alleged Surgically Enhanced Abs

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Drake decided to bless his followers with a late-night thirst trap and instead reminded many that he might have cheated when getting his abs.

Spotted on TMZ Hip Hop, Drake shook things up on Instagram when he dropped a photo of himself wearing nothing but a towel after taking “a 5 min cold plunge for the soul.”

Immediately the reactions to the photo began pouring in. Of course, there was some thirst, but mainly people side-eyeing the rapper’s alleged fake abs.

“Just saw a photo of Drake in a towel & while many women may find that sexy.. all I noticed is he got abs but no chest. I know transmen with more chest than that & they cut the boobs off…. hit the gym you Canadian freak,” one Twitter user hilariously wrote.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Drake doesn’t do it for me. The abs aren’t real. I don’t see-“

“Can y’all please stop spreading that picture of drake? His lipo and sculpted abs are scary,” another Twitter user said.

Damn, no one is here for Drake’s abs.

Drizzy is gearing up to head on tour with 21 Savage and looks to be in the best shape of his life. Until his first tour date arrives, you can entertain yourself with more reactions to this “thirst trap” in the gallery below.

Photo: Cole Burston / Getty

