Drake isn’t letting backlash to his alleged incel-friendly album get him down. To celebrate his 37th birthday, the 6 God hosted a party in Miami that featured guests and occasional actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad fame serving drinks.
The shindig went down on Monday night (Oct. 23), at a new restaurant and nightspot called Casadonna, which reportedly via David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality and Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss’ Tao Group Hospitality. As for Walter White and Jesse Pinkman—Cranston and Paul, respectively—they held down bartending duties. Drake producer BNYX shared a clip of the famed duo serving up libations.
But don’t think Cranston and Paul happened to be handing out. They have a liquor brand called Dos Hombres that they are pushing, and their stock surely just got a boost.
You can’t make this stuff up. Check out photos and reactions from what surely will be only one of Drake’s birthday celebrations in the gallery.
Drake’s 37th Birthday Party Featured Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Bartending was originally published on hiphopwired.com
