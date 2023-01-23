Nostalgic Pics of Drake aka “Jimmy Brooks” Short Lived Basketball Career

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Drake just put on an iconic performance at the Apollo for his Day 1’s. In the middle of his concert, the Toronto rapper reminded us how old we are by pulling out a Jimmy Brooks jersey.

Talk about a THROWBACK! Before Drizzy Drake Rogers was selling out venues he was a star actor on the show Degrassi where he played Jimmy Brooks. Degrassi was the moment many Drake stans were first introduced to the soon-to-be star. Jimmy Brooks was one of the lead acts and played as the popular basketball star of the high school.

In season 4, Jimmy was shot and paralyzed after a prank went left.

Years later it was rumored that Drake wasn’t feeling his character being paralyzed and considered leaving the show. Following Jimmy’s newest appearance, his love for basketball did not change.

Check out some nostalgic photos of Drake aka “Jimmy Brooks” basketball career during Degrassi below!

Buy Drake's iconic Degrassi basketball jersey here

