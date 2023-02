Drake & His Son Adonis Get Grilled In Hilarious New Interview, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

If you were hoping to hear some deep retrospective on Honestly, Nevermind, or Her Loss, you’re mistaken, but it was nothing short of entertaining.

Not only did we get to see Drake in his comedy bag, but it was also the first time we got to see his son Adonis get grilled in an interview.

The father-son duo sat down with Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley for his Sundae Conversation interview series that starts with Adonis getting asked if he’s ever punched anyone in the nuts and if he thinks he’d be able to read by now if Drake was a better dad.

“Yeah,” Adonis says. “[He’s] a funny dad. He also does a lot of funny jokes.”

The banter then moves on to Drizzy, who’s asked, “Does Adonis ever try to c-ckblock you, so he doesn’t have to split his inheritance?”

Drake is clearly taken aback by the question but laughs through it, saying, “No, no, not really. [He] is always vibing out with me, telling me how great I am as a single father.”

The purposely awkward interview goes on for 11 minutes, where Drake reveals that he’s got four beds on his private airplane and that the most attractive women in the world are natives of Toronto.

He also set the record straight on his pricey necklace, which includes 42 diamond engagement rings that were jokingly said to represent every time he wanted to propose to a woman.

“It was more of just a joke, but obviously people took it literally. I was just trying to have an interesting story,” Drake commented.

There’s also a bit about Dan Aykroyd inventing Patron tequila. Who knew?

See how Twitter’s reacting to Adonis’ first interview below.

Drake & His Son Adonis Get Grilled In Hilarious New Interview, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com