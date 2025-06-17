Drake Gets Apology From “Goof” Canadian Politician For Attending Kendrick Lamar Concert: “I Went For SZA”

Drake’s seemingly never-ending beef with Kendrick Lamar may have paused on wax, but it’s seen new sparks in the last week.

Lamar’s Grand National Tour had two stops in Toronto’s Rogers Centre recently, and many wondered if Drake’s hometown would embrace the Compton MC, and they did… overwhelmingly.

During Thursday night’s show, some fans even begged for an encore, screaming “one more time” after Kendrick performed “Not Like Us.”

Social media erupted as fans reacted to the lack of turf loyalty to Drizzy, with concertgoers dancing to the songs that dissed the 6 God. Among the people in the crowd was Jagmeet Singh, a Canadian politician who served as the leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) from 2017 until 2025.

Drake was lurking and spotted a photo of Singh in the crowd, and it must have made him feel slighted that Singh was enjoying the show. So, using his typical trolling tactic on social media, he hopped into his DMs, messaging him, “you’re a goof,” and then posted a screenshot of it to his Instagram Stories.

Singh got wind that one of his country’s biggest celebrities was criticizing him for hanging out with the opposition and released a statement apologizing, claiming he was only really in attendance to see SZA while championing all things Canada.

“I went for SZA, not Kendrick. I was born in this city. I love this city. But real talk, I get it,” he wrote. “I shouldn’t have gone at all. OVO and Drake have lifted up this city and D.”

He ends the message by picking sides, writing, “For me it’ll always be Drake over Kendrick.”

The beef has quieted down once again now that Lamar has left Canada as he readies up for the overseas leg of his tour.

Drake has also embraced the spat on his own tour, wearing a hoodie with bullet holes in its back as smoke flows out during the Anita Max Win Tour. However, he hasn’t performed in Lamar’s home state of California since, and his upcoming Some Special Shows 4 U shows with PARTYNEXTDOOR are only scheduled to take place in Europe.

See social media’s reaction to Drake’s disagreement with a politician below.