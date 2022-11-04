Drake & 21 Savage Drop Her Loss LP After Brief Delay, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Her Loss, the new collaborative album from Drake and 21 Savage, dropped on Friday (Nov. 4) after a week-long delay much to the delight of their massive fanbases. The early returns are in on Twitter and while some of the takes are hyperbolic in praise, others have countering thoughts.

Her Loss builds upon the long-cemented chemistry between Drake and 21 Savage, with the pair last working together on the Canadian superstar’s Honestly, Nevermind album and its closing track, “Jimmy Cooks.”

The natural ease between the pair displays itself across Her Loss and the pair both get opportunities to flex their solo muscle as well. If there is a theme, it’s buried deep under the tough talk of crew loyalty, having more money than their peers, and a buffet’s choice of women at their fingertips. It isn’t the most evolved rapping we’ve heard from either rapper but it certainly highlights each of their strengths.

Producers of note include Boi-1da, Tay Keith, Metro Boomin, TheLoudPack, FILTHY, CuBeatz, Wheezy, OZ, and more. Across the 16-track effort, Drake has four standalone cuts to 21 Savage’s single track.

What has raised eyebrows for some is an alleged sneak diss in the direction of Megan Thee Stallion, referencing the shooting incident that the Houston superstar says was carried out by Tory Lanez.

We looked over Twitter and got the best reactions we could find from all sides. If we missed anything, let us know.

