Double Technical: Patrick Beverley Under Investigation For Tossing Ball At Fan, Slapped With 4-Game Ban Without Pay By NBA

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

TMZ Sports exclusive reports that Beverley is currently the subject of an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigation after he chucked a basketball not once but twice at Pacers fans following the Bucks’ playoff loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

On the initial throw, Beverley hit a woman in the head.

Per TMZ Sports:

A spokesperson for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tells us … officers did end up taking a case report on May 2 after Beverley hurled a basketball not once, but twice, at Indiana fans toward the end of the Bucks’ playoff game with the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

According to the rep, the report has since been forwarded to detectives, who are now trying to gain access to more video from the arena … as well as interview the involved parties.

The spokesperson added that detectives are expected to send their findings off to prosecutors as soon as they finish the probe.

Patrick Beverley Says He Was Wrong

Beverley did apologize for his actions on his Podcast—the same one he chastised ESPN producer Malinda Adams for not subscribing to and said she could not participate in his postgame interview scrum at his locker following the Bucks’s 22-point defeat.

On his Podcast, The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, in a rare moment of remorse, Beverley said his actions were “inexcusable,” but he also claimed his actions were the result of Pacers fans saying crazy things to him.

In the same breath, he said he should not have behaved the way he did.

The NBA Says It’s Too Late To Apologize

Regardless of his remorse, the NBA said Beverley f*cked up and would feel consequences for his stupid actions and got a 4-game ban without pay.

In a statement, Tim Frank, the NBA’s senior vice president of league operations communications, said, “Patrick Beverley’s behavior towards ESPN producer Malinda Adams was unacceptable, unprofessional and failed to meet the standard that NBA players consistently meet in their interactions with the media,” ESPN reports.

Welp.

We shall truly see if Pat Bev has learned his lesson.

The gallery below shows more reactions to his suspension.

Double Technical: Patrick Beverley Under Investigation For Tossing Ball At Fan, Slapped With 4-Game Ban Without Pay By NBA was originally published on cassiuslife.com