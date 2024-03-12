Listen Live

Dolly Parton Hints at Beyoncé Covering ‘Jolene’ for New Country Album ‘Act II

Published on March 12, 2024

Dolly Beyonce

Source: Dolly Parton / Beyoncé


Dolly Parton recently disclosed in an interview with Knox News that there’s a chance Beyoncé might have recorded a rendition of her timeless hit “Jolene” for the upcoming country album, Act II, slated for release on March 29. Parton expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that.” She also praised Beyoncé, remarking, “I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

Parton further shared insights into her connection with Beyoncé, revealing, “We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth through the years. And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”


Reflecting on Beyoncé’s recent success on the Hot Country chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Parton commended her, stating, “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” in an Instagram statement. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.”

Looking forward to the full album, Parton added, “I can’t wait to hear the full album!” This anticipation arose after Beyoncé revealed her plan to explore country music in the second act of her Renaissance album, following the initial focus on dance tracks.

