Dolly Parton Hints at Beyoncé Covering ‘Jolene’ for New Country Album ‘Act II

“Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that.” – Dolly Parton

recently disclosed in an interview with Knox News that there’s a chancemight havefor the upcoming country album, Act II, slated for. Parton expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that.” She also praised Beyoncé, remarking, “I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

Parton further shared insights into her connection with Beyoncé, revealing, “We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth through the years. And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”



Reflecting on Beyoncé’s recent success on the Hot Country chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Parton commended her, stating, “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” in an Instagram statement. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.”

Looking forward to the full album, Parton added, “I can’t wait to hear the full album!” This anticipation arose after Beyoncé revealed her plan to explore country music in the second act of her Renaissance album, following the initial focus on dance tracks.

