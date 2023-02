Doja Cat Vows To “Keep Doing Deliberate Weird A-s Sh-t” To Troll Illuminati Rumors, Conspiracy Theory Twitter In Shambles

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat is apparently joining Beyoncé in letting haters know they’re “corny with that Illuminati mess” by vowing to continue trolling them by, well, being Doja Cat. “Playing with people’s ignorance and stupidity for my own happiness and personal gain >,” the “Boss B*tch” rapper tweeted Monday.

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, “This illuminati sh-t is so funny to me. I’m gonna keep doing deliberate weird ass sh*t just to make those people uncomfortable. I’ve fr found a new outlet of joy.”

Doja then replied, “I f-ckin will,” to a fan who suggested she “get the illuminati symbol as a tattoo next.”

Between the social media aftermath of the 2023 Grammys, where certain performances, outfits, other perceived satanic symbolism and the recent Roc Nation Brunch having folks ranting about blood sacrifices and vampire behavior. Illuminati Twitter has been in full force and it’s bringing us the usual conspiracy theories that would be laughable if they weren’t so indicative of Idiocracy coming to life in the digital age.

See how Twitter’s reacting below.

Doja Cat Vows To “Keep Doing Deliberate Weird A-s Sh-t” To Troll Illuminati Rumors, Conspiracy Theory Twitter In Shambles was originally published on cassiuslife.com