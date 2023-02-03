8 Times Doja Cat Proved She Is A Hair Chameleon

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Doja Cat changes her hair as often as she changes her underwear. We love that for her because it gives us style inspiration for days.

The Woman singer showed off several looks over the course of Fashion Week. From her natural buzz cut to a head-to-toe Swarovski crystal look, she’s had the streets talkin’.

In a recent Instagram post, celebrity hairstylist J Stay Ready posted a reel of himself transforming Doja cat from her short hair cut to a blonde bombshell.

Doja Cat is a Libra, which explains her love and flair for fashion. When she steps out, she fully commits to her style theme, from head to toe. She’s not afraid to try something different, and she explores fashion through the lens of an artist. Her ability to comb through looks so frequently is a true form of creative expression.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist hit the fashion week circuit in fun looks and flawless hairstyles. In case you missed it, here are eight times Doja Cat proved she is a hair chameleon.

