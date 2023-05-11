DJ Premier Heightens Great Encounters with Grand Marnier In Queens [Photos]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

On Tuesday night (May 9), Grand Marnier held a special night called the Greats Encounters with Grand Marnier in Queens, NY. What made the evening even more special, besides the plentiful spirits, foods and vibes, was a performance from the legendary DJ Premier and an accompanying jazz ensemble, the Badder Band.

As for the “Great Encounters” it is a homage to the meeting of cognac and orange liqueur that distinguishes the Grand Marnier brand. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge is the spirit you might be familiar with as it blends as the orange-flavored liqueur was created in 1880.

Flash forward to now, and any real music heads in attendance at The Foundry—a plush, open-air venue—knew they were in for a treat when the band kicked things off with a rendition of Charlie Parker’s “A Night In Tunisia” which made for a quick segue into Gang Starr’s “Manifest,” with Premier of course produced. While the crowd may have included many of the too cool to really party crew in attendance, DJ Premier had their attention as he spun through some of his biggest productions including Nas’ “New York State of Mind,” the Notorious BIG’s “Kick In The Door” and Christina Aguilera’s “Ain’t No Other Man,” all while he expertly cut and scratched on the turntables and he was held down by The Badder Band.

Also in attendance was Chef Renee Blackman, who conducted a couple of demos of tasty food pairings with Grand Marnier. With great music and cocktails flowing all evening, the Grand Encounter was a worthy activation. When’s the next one?

