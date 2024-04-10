Listen Live
Hip-Hop Community Reacts To The Legendary DJ Mister Cee Passing

Published on April 10, 2024

Earlier today (Apr. 10) it was announced that DJ Mister Cee had passed away. The Hip-Hop community is now paying the late great his respects.

It is always a huge loss for the culture when one of their greatest architects transitions. Born Calvin LeBrun the Brooklyn, New York native would be first introduced at Big Daddy Kane’s DJ. Years later he would play a pivotal role in discovering The Notorious B.I.G. and served as the executive producer for his seminal debut Ready To Die. When he decided to step away from DJing for rappers full time he took his talents to New York City’s premier Hip-Hop radio station HOT 97. During his almost 20-year tenure he became not only a pillar in the station’s programming via his Throwback At Noon and Friday Night Live shows but also synonymous with New York City Hip-Hop.

Since the announcement of his passing the who’s who in Rap have saluted DJ Mister Cee and it is needless to say he will be receiving his flowers for years to come. He was 57. Here are some of the top reactions from the Hip-Hop community and beyond.

