Diddy Was Having Freak-Offs Right Up Until He Was Arrested And More From Trial’s Fifth Week



In order to have drug-filled “freak-offs” someone had to bring drugs from city to city and according to Jane Doe in the trial of Bad Boy records founder Sean “Diddy” Combs that job repeatedly fell on her.

According to Deadline, “Jane,” a pseudonym used to hide her identity, claims that she and others in the rap mogul’s inner circle were required to transport Ecstasy and more, which was used for drug-fueled sex sessions.

“I just asked her if this was safe and okay,” Combs’ ex-girlfriend, said to reported Diddy top aide Kristina Khorram about taking a bag of drugs from LA to Miami.

This was Jane’s second day on the stand, and Jane noted that “KK” replied, “It’s fine, I do it all the time, just put it in your checked-in luggage.”

During what Deadline noted was a “sometimes-tear-filled testimony,” Janed added that she was required to carry Ecstasy across state lines for Diddy. She confirmed earlier testimony from Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura, that the pills and cocaine were used during marathon “freak-off” sex sessions with male escorts.

Jane also claimed that Combs would use “personal assistants and security details to procure more when his current stash ran out for the often filmed ‘freak-offs,” Deadline reports.

All of it, Jane claimed, took a toll on her as she noted that she unsuccessfully begged Combs to have the male escorts wear condoms during what could be days-long “freak-offs.” Jane told Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey, that she feared with the crazy amount of drug use that things could get violent.

Diddy, she claimed, was dismissive of all of her concerns.

Jane and Diddy had been in an ongoing situationship since 2021. Jane, who described herself as an online influencer and single mother, noted that Diddy was nice during the courting part of their relationship, even offering to pay for her house and supplement her income. But, as Cassie and others claimed, these were all merely controlling tactics to make the women dependent on him.

“Again, like he did with Ventura and others, as the prosecution clearly intends to convey to the jury, a sometimes semen-smeared Combs used the same M.O. of drugs, blackmail, fear and violence to make a baby oiled up, lingerie and high-heels wearing “Jane” participate in the “freak-offs,” Deadline reports.

Jane told the jury that in September 2023, she sent a text to Combs noting her distress over participating in “freak-offs” and having forced sex with paid men.

“It’s hurting me,” she told Combs, “It’s dark, sleazy, and makes me feel disgusted with myself.” The text added: “I don’t want to play this role anymore. I’m so much more than this …I feel like it’s the only reason you have me around and pay for the house.”

“Girl, stop,” Combs reportedly replied.

Jane said that the “freak-offs” initially ran from May 2021 to October 2023, usually taking place at upscale hotels, and then stopped for about three months. Then Cassie filed her lawsuit alleging abuse and assault, which was quickly settled out of court. CNN released the footage of Diddy beating Cassie in a hotel hallway, and then, just a month later, the “freak-offs” reportedly picked back up at Diddy’s Florida home. There were five alleged sessions, and the last one reportedly occurred just a few weeks before Diddy was arrested.

The 55-year-old rapper/producer/media mogul, who was once known for “being all up in the videos,” has been on trial in New York City since May 12. If found guilty of federal charges, which include racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, he could face life in prison.