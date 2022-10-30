Diddy Dressed Up As Heath Ledger’s The Joker For Halloween, Twitter Approves

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

You can tell that Sean “Diddy” Combs goes all in for Halloween. This year, the Hip-Hop mogul got dressed us as The Joker of Batman infamy, and he absolutely snapped.

The man known as Love took his aesthetic cues from Heath Ledger’s version of the Clown Prince of Crime from The Dark Knight Rises. If you didn’t know it was Diddy, who wouldn’t know it was Diddy.

Even crazy ass himself Tyler, The Creator was smiling in appreciation. “This is top tier,” said Tyler after bumping into Joker Diddy while in an SUV.

The laugh does need a bit of work, though.

And in other news, Diddy is now officially a billionaire—after replacing Kanye West on the list. Cold world.

See more reactions below.

