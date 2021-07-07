Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Whether it’s to boost their current lavish lifestyle or the lack thereof while on the come-up, it’s safe to say that rappers love to cap. Some white lies can definitely be excused, particularly when it comes to the tales they tell in their lyrics, but we’ll have to let you all make a judgment in the case of Diddy and his latest skin-crawling storytime on Instagram.

“You can be whatever you want — you could be eating mango too with the ocean as your background,” Diddy says in his intended inspirational IG video seen above, further adding on, “I ain’t special; I just want it bad!” While his slurred words and Ciroc-influenced behavior in the vid just look like a normal turnt up time at home, it was the caption that sent social media into a frenzy.

Read what he said below in terms of the creepy crawlers that inspired his iconic hustle into one of today’s premiere hip-hop moguls:

“One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE! #LOVE”

It goes without saying that social media had a field day with his claim and ultimately called him a liar, mainly due to the fact that some of the details were just too far off. For example, 15 roaches at once….really, Puff?!

See some of the funniest reactions we came across, and let us know if you think Diddy’s roach story is a cause for motivation or just 100% cap:

Diddy Called A Liar After He Says Sleeping With 15 Roaches While Growing Up Inspired His Grind was originally published on blackamericaweb.com