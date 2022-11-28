Deshaun Watson Expected To Return After 11-Game Suspension, Twitter’s Outraged

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was suspended for 11 games after being accused of assaulting over 20 massage therapists.

In June, Watson settled out of court in 20 of the currently outstanding 24 sexual misconduct cases against him. All of these stem from a 17-month stint of up to 66 masseuses he propositioned for sexual favors while giving him massages at his home and hotels.

The 11-game suspension is still less harsh than what punishment the NFL originally wanted, which was to suspend him for the entire 2022-23 season.

Just last month, Watson was introduced to another sexual misconduct lawsuit from a woman who says contact with Watson began back in December 2020 when he DM’d her on Instagram and requested a massage. It was during the COVID-19 lockdown, so she agreed to meet Watson at The Houstonian hotel, where he paid her $300, more than her usual $115 an hour.

The latest alleged victim’s lawyer released a statement via ESPN about the account, which mirrors the many other accusations that have been gone publicly about Watson.

“My client’s experience with Deshaun Watson follows a series of disturbingly similar encounters reported by more than 20 women who have filed suit against the NFL superstar,” Anissah Nguyen told ESPN.” Like so many others, my client spent nearly two years struggling to cope with the shame and trauma from all that he has stolen from her and the daily pain that has become her reality. “Knowing her story will bring on the hard conversations, criticism, and even victim-blaming, the strength and bravery of these other women gave my client the courage to stand up and speak out.”

Watson’s return to the league and debut as a Cleveland Brown comes with Jacoby Brissett being relieved of his QB1 duties. In his last start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brissett engineered a game-tying touchdown that triggered overtime and ultimately won the game.

Now with a 4-7 start on the season, the Cleveland Browns can still clinch a wild card berth. Watson’s set to start against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Deshaun Watson Expected To Return After 11-Game Suspension, Twitter’s Outraged was originally published on cassiuslife.com