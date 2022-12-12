Derrick Jaxn Divorces Wife After Being Spotted In Miami With Mystery Woman, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jaxn has been married to Da’Naia Jackson for four years, and the couple were prominent social influencers and many envied their seemingly perfect relationship until it recently came crashing down.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Jaxn addressed the split alongside a black and white photo of him carrying his now ex-wife with smiles on both their faces.

“Over the past several months, my family and I have gone through many changes. Some of you have speculated while others of you have reached out to offer support as we privately established this new normal for ourselves and our beautiful children,” the emotional post begins.

The decision comes after Jaxn admitted to cheating on his wife over a year ago in a confessional video posted to YouTube.

Jaxn then continues, explaining how tough the decision to split was for him and his family.

“Earlier this year after much prayer, counseling, and deep consideration, we decided to go our separate ways and filed for divorce. Making the decision to file was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I’ve found peace knowing that our mission of raising healthy children, starting with healthy and whole parents is still being accomplished.”

He ended the post by remarking on the journey of love he’s shared with Jackson.

“From falling in love as just teenagers, to becoming spouses and now co-parents, I’m grateful for the years we’ve spent together and wouldn’t trade them for anything. I was blessed to have such an amazing person in my life and will forever be thankful for all she’s meant to our family,” he concluded.

According to Bossip, the divorce announcement comes immediately after Tasha K posted a photo of Jaxn in Miami at Art Basel week with a mystery woman.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the news below.

Derrick Jaxn Divorces Wife After Being Spotted In Miami With Mystery Woman, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com