Deadbeat Daddy Hater Herschel Walker Reportedly Has Secret Kids Of His Own

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Herschel Walker is in the midst of a tense race for a U.S. Senate seat against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, but the former NFL running back is avoiding a media blitz. After reports came forward that the senatorial candidate had a young son largely unknown to the public, it was revealed and confirmed that Walker actually has four children in total.

The Daily Beast ran a report earlier this week that Walker fathered a boy out of wedlock who is currently 10 years old. On Wednesday (June 15), Walker confined that he has another son with a different woman and a daughter that he fathered while in college. The news comes as Walker has repeatedly called out Black fathers for being absent in the home, blaming the instances for problems within the Black community.

The outlet learned that along with Christian Walker, 22, who has a presence on social media, Walker also fathered a boy in Texas who is now 13. The age of his daughter was not disclosed but she is an adult.

“I have four children. Three sons and a daughter. They’re not ‘undisclosed’—they’re my kids,” Walker said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “I support them all and love them all. I’ve never denied my children, I confirmed this when I was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign. What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?”

It does appear that Walker is active in the life of his teenage son as evidenced by photos on social media. But a relationship with the 10-year-old son seems to be strained as he reportedly doesn’t spend time with him but does send child support and gifts.

Walker is also enduring accusations of domestic violence from the mother of his oldest son, ex-wife Cindy Grossman. The Senate race is tightly contested and Walke enjoyed some previous endorsement from the likes of Donald Trump and other GOP standouts.

Reactions to Herschel Walker being a bit of an absent father himself cropped up on Twitter. The reactions are below.

—

Photo:

Deadbeat Daddy Hater Herschel Walker Reportedly Has Secret Kids Of His Own was originally published on hiphopwired.com