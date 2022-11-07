Dave Chappelle’s Returning To Host SNL & Twitter Is Enraged

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Come next week after the midterm elections, Dave Chappelle will be taking over the hosting on Nov. 12.

This isn’t the first time Chappelle has been at the helm around major political moments– he also hosted on Nov. 7 within days of Joe Biden‘s 2020 presidential election, and his first ever hosting took place on Nov. 12 2016 right after Donald Trump became president.

NBC made the announcement Friday night in their infamous corkboard photos, which also unveiled that Black Star –the iconic rap group consisting of Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli– will be the musical guest.

The decision to have Chappelle featured on the show comes with controversy as he’s been at war with the LGBTQIA+ community for disparaging jokes he’s made in his 2021 Netflix Special The Closer.

He defended author J.K. Rowling, who made several remarks like gender being a fact, mocking an article that used the term “people who menstruate,” and has since been deemed a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist).

In The Closer, he jokes about trans people and those who had gender-affirming surgery.

“Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact,” he said. “Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren’t women, I am just saying that those p–sies that they got… you know what I mean? I’m not saying it’s not p—y, but it’s ‘Beyond P—y’ or ‘Impossible P—y’. It tastes like p—y, but that’s not quite what it is, is it? That’s not blood. That’s beet juice.”

Twitter has mixed feelings about Chappelle getting the hosting gig. Check out the reactions below:

Dave Chappelle’s Returning To Host SNL & Twitter Is Enraged was originally published on cassiuslife.com