The point guard erupted Sunday night in a game against the Houston Rockets and scored a mind-numbing 71 points. His Portland Trail Blazers won 131-114.

The hefty stat made history and Lillard broke the franchise’s record for most points scored by a single player. His 13 three-pointers did the same. He also set a record for most ever points scored against the Rockets, which was previously held by Allen Iverson.

But the performance also comes with a downside, as Lillard was blood-draw drug tested after the game for the first time in his career.

“I was like, ‘Are y’all serious?’” Lillard said. “I did the urine test yesterday, and then they backed it up with the blood drawn tonight after the game – that’s actually the first time in my career being tested after a game.”

While blood tests are never fun, it was even more of a hassle for Dame who’s got a fear of needles.

“They know that I’m scared of needles,” Lillard said. “I know I got a lot of tattoos, but when you doing a blood draw it’s different than tattoos.”

NBA players like LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell praised Lillard for his sharp shooting. Mitchell, who had his own 71-point game at the top of the year, jokingly responded to Lillard in the name of friendly competition.

“My mom calls me and says @Dame_Lillard tied your record… you gotta get 72 now,” he tweeted alongside crying-laughing emojis.

See how Twitter reacted to Damian Lillard dropping buckets below.

Damian Lillard Drug Tested Immediately After 71-Point Performance, Twitter Reacts To Record-Breaking Performance was originally published on cassiuslife.com