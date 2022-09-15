Cozy Up & Check Out Our Fall ‘What To Watch’ TV Show List

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It’s officially cozy season. If you are looking for new shows to watch this Fall, we have the perfect list for you. Check out our round up of television shows to watch this Fall inside.

The Fall season brings back some of our favorite TV shows like FX’s Atlanta for its series finale or ABC’s beloved Abbott Elementary. There are a ton of shows returning and even brand new series to get into. From comedy, drama and thriller TV series, our Fall What to Watch list has something for everyone.

Networks are pushing their Fall content early with most series debuting at the end of the month or next month even. We are excited to continue watching fantasy shows like HBO’s House of the Dragon and newly added comedy series like Netflix’s Mo. They both offer refreshing elements to television that we have never seen before. Many of the series we listed in our What to Watch list will provide a unique perspective that keeps fans engaged throughout the season and online, sharing with their peers.

Many networks like Hulu and Onyx Collective are pushing the envelope when it comes to celebrating underrepresented voices. Hulu’s newly added comedy This Fool is listed on our Fall What to Watch list for that reason. It’s brilliantly written about a community that so often falls under the radar.

Don’t miss out on these hit shows this Fall.

Check out our Fall What to Watch list below:

