Country Artists Who Served In The US Military

Published on November 10, 2023

On Veteran’s Day, we salute those who served our country. Many country artist not only sing about patriotism but also served in the military. Country music, deeply connected to the American spirit, often reflects themes of love for the country and respect for the military.

Songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” by Toby Keith and “Travelin’ Soldier” by The Chicks resonate deeply, though ironically, the artists didn’t serve. However, some country artists have served, bringing authenticity to their music, drawing from real-life experiences, challenges, and camaraderie.

Check out those artists below:

1. Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash served a four-year term in the US Air Force during the 1950s, primarily stationed in West Germany. Notably, he worked as a radio intercept officer, eavesdropping on Soviet communications. During his tenure with the USAF, Cash acquired the skill of translating Russian Morse code.

2. Craig Morgan

Craig Morgan, with 18 years of experience in the Army and Army Reserves, expressed his motivation for enlisting by stating, “As an American country boy, my love for my country, family, and God collectively defines who I am.”

3. Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson joined the US Air Force following his high school graduation in 1950. However, he received a medical discharge after nine months due to back problems.

4. George Jones

George Jones, a US Marine Corps veteran, served during the 1950s, specifically in the Korean War era. Despite his service, he was stationed in California and did not experience combat.

5. George Strait

From 1971 to 1975, George Strait served in the U.S. Army and attained the rank of Corporal. While stationed in Hawaii’s Schofield Barracks with the 25th Infantry Division, Strait commenced his performances using the name Santee.

6. Jamey Johnson

Jamey Johnson proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.

7. Conway Twitty

Following high school graduation, Conway Twitty received a baseball contract offer from the Philadelphia Phillies. Unfortunately, he couldn’t accept the opportunity as he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. Following his military service, Twitty redirected his focus toward pursuing a career in music.

8. John Prine

John Prine entered the workforce after high school, spending five years at the US Postal Service. Subsequently, he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. Prine’s military service primarily unfolded in Germany, and upon completion, he returned to his hometown.

9. Sturgill Simpson

During his senior year, Simpson joined the Navy and narrowly completed high school. He dedicated three years to serving in the Combat Information Center of a frigate, with additional time spent stationed in Japan.

10. Josh Gracin

Having served as a member of the United States Marine Corps, he initially garnered public recognition as the fourth-place finalist on the second season of American Idol.

11. Zach Bryan

Following a family tradition, Bryan served as an active-duty member of the U.S. Navy for eight years, enlisting at the age of 17. Achieving the rank of Aviation Ordnanceman Second Class (AO2), he began writing songs at 14 and utilized his spare time during his Navy service to compose music for personal enjoyment.

 
