‘Copy Cat’ Celtic? Jayson Tatum Faces Social Media Slander for Failing to Recreate Iconic NBA Finals Moments

Jayson Tatum has been the focal point of the Boston Celtics organization since entering the league in 2018. After six long years of hard work and dedication, Tatum’s dreams of becoming an NBA champion has finally come true. Leading his team in points, rebounds, and assists, Jayson Tatum was able to lead his franchise to a league record 18th NBA Championship.

Despite his leading efforts, it was Jaylen Brown who would be crowned as the Bill Russel NBA Finals MVP. However, this did not seem to affect Tatum, as he seemed more concerned with finally being able to hoist the Larry O’Brian trophy in front of his home crowd fans at the TD Garden.

Upon winning the NBA Championship, Tatum was one of the first superstars to be interviewed post game. When asked by ESPN correspondent Lisa Salters how did he accomplish such a daunting feat, Tatum’s response sounded eerily similar to something we heard last time the Celtics won the NBA Championship.

“WE DID IT!” Tatum shouted, at a loss for words from the magnitude of the moment.

If you remember the last time the Celtics won the championship in 2008, you can still hear Kevin Garnett’s iconic ‘ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE’ scream, in which we heard a watered down version of that last night (June 17th).

Tatum also questioned the media asking them ‘What they gon’ say now?’ referring the hypothetical narrative of what to do with the Celtics roster after not winning a championship. A topic that sports analysts dissected every year of Brown and Tatum’s tenure together… until now. But social media could not help but recollect a time when this phrase was said before, with more conviction.

Going back to 2022 when Stephen Curry won his 4th championship, he used this same line to question all the media members who thought the Warriors dynasty was over. Angel Reese most recently said the famous quote after her national championship win with LSU.

The catchphrase confiscation continued after the game during the post game celebration where Tatum told the crowd “Everybody was wondering what would happen if we didn’t win. I guess we’ll never know.”. Apparently, this iconic line had alrerady been polarized by Kanye West during his grammy acceptance speech

Jayson Tatum’s “I guess we’ll never know”

Kanye West’s “I guess we’ll never know”

Tatum has also been scrutinized for allegedly trying to recreate the Championship photos of his hero, NBA Legend Kobe Bryant. As we remember Bryant, sitting in the corner of the team shower, holding the trophy with a look of discontent on his face; we then see Pictures of Jayson Tatum surface, in what appears to be the team shower, posing with his head down.

Nowhere in the rulebook of life does it say that you can’t do these things, however, social media believed that Tatum should have been able to come up with his ‘own’ moment, iconic or not, instead of ‘trying to recreate’ other iconic moments that happened in previous years.

Check out social media reactions to Jayson Tatum’s NBA Finals moments below!

