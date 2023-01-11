Collab King: Pharrell’s Freshest And Finest Brand Partnerships

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The term Renaissance Man often gets thrown around generously, in some cases too generous, to describe any Hollywood heavyweight with more than one hustle. However, one person who has undoubtedly proven the moniker 20-times over is the myth and legend himself,

That’s why it comes as no surprise that Skateboard P will be receiving this year’s “Music Innovation Honor” at the 2023 Urban One Honors airing on MLK Day (Jan 16).

A longtime one-name wonder, Pharrell’s track record in the industry is one that could easily spark both admiration and envy alike, transcending the odds to become a pioneering curator in the worlds of music, fashion, film, art, health & wellness, environmentalism and many other fields. That ambidextrous quality mainly comes from the “Happy” hitmaker’s knack for working well alongside others, as we’ve seen play out swimmingly in a handful of brand collaborations over the past two decades and counting.

Whether he’s making fresh kicks for adidas, designing sought-after clothing from high-end to streetwear, getting our skincare routines as close to perfection as his personal age-defying regime or simply just becoming an all-around art guru, Pharrell has constantly made it clear that anything he touches turns to gold.

….or diamond. Maybe even pearl! Did we mention that Pharrell is quite the jewelry aficionado as well?

Take a look below at a few reasons why Pharrell will receive the Music Innovation Honor at this year’s Urban One Honors, airing on MLK Day at 7P/6C via TV One. Let us know which ones you might’ve copped for yourselves:

We put together a brief guide into the funky, fly and super fresh world of Pharrell Williams to give you an idea of why he’s the go-to man when top brands want to get something sold.

