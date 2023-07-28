Today, July 28, is observed as National Milk Chocolate Day (according to National Today). This is a perfect day to enjoy any and all things chocolate.
Of course, there’s nothing wrong with the chocolate you can eat. Whether it’s candy or ice cream, there’s nothing wrong with what melts in your mouth.
However, there is ALSO nothing wrong with the chocolate that you can only look at.
We have seen our fair share of celebrities proving that “Black is beautiful.” And although we have nothing but love for our caramel-complected brothers & sisters, we figured that it’s a perfect day to show some love to some of our cocoa kings and queens.
Check out some of our favorites below!
Cocoa Kings & Godiva Goddesses: Milk Chocolate Celebs Giving Us a Sweet Tooth was originally published on foxync.com
1. Yahya Abdul-Mateen IISource:Getty
2. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
3. Aldis HodgeSource:Getty
4. Sevyn StreeterSource:Getty
5. Sinqua WallsSource:Getty
6. Coco JonesSource:Getty
7. Trevante RhodesSource:Getty
8. TemsSource:Getty
9. Idris ElbaSource:Getty
10. Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
11. Daniel KaluuyaSource:Getty
12. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
13. Morris ChestnutSource:Getty
14. Teyonah ParrisSource:Getty
15. John BoyegaSource:Getty
16. Nia LongSource:Getty
17. Damson IdrisSource:Getty
18. Ryan DestinySource:Getty
19. John David WashingtonSource:Getty
20. KaliiiSource:Getty
21. SKEPTASource:Getty
22. Shannon ThorntonSource:Getty
