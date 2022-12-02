Cliff Paul Vibes: Ye Says He Caught Chris Paul With His Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Chris Paul was probably somewhere trying to mind his business when Ye fka Kanye West mentioned the future NBA Hall of Fame point guard for reasons beyond our understanding. Via social media, Ye dropped a bombshell that he caught his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with Paul without adding any additional detail.

Ye was back on Twitter and went on a tirade of sorts, stating forcefully that he stands with Balenciaga amid the controversy of a recent ad that seemingly suggested a connection between BDSM and children. The fashion brand recently ended its business dealings with Ye in the wake of antisemitic claims and other actions.

“I stand by Balenciaga and denounce all witch hunts and I cancel cancel culture Jesus is King Ending trafficking doesn’t start or end with a fashion campaign for Christ Sake,” read one such tweet among the many.

Ye’s account was suspended again by Chief Twit Elon Musk after the Chicago superstar reportedly posted a swastika during his tweeting spree.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk wrote.

On his way out the Twitter door, Ye wrote, “Let’s break one last window before we get [outta]here I caught this guy with Kim Good night” with a photo of Chris Paul attached to the tweet.

Photo: Getty

