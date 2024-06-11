Listen Live
Sports

Christian McCaffrey unveiled As Madden NFL 25 Cover

Published on June 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Christian McCaffrey unveiled As Madden NFL 25 Cover

Source: EA Sports

Christian McCaffrey unveiled As Madden NFL 25 Cover

Christian McCaffrey, the talented running back of the San Francisco 49ers, has been unveiled as the cover athlete for EA Sports’ upcoming release, Madden NFL 25.

This announcement marks a significant milestone as McCaffrey becomes the first 49er in 25 years to grace the cover of the prestigious Madden video game franchise.

Scheduled to launch on August 16, Madden NFL 25 will showcase McCaffrey’s standout status in the football world.

In response to the revelation, McCaffrey expressed genuine shock and excitement at landing this coveted spot, reflecting the honor and prestige associated with being the face of a flagship sports video game.

Check out what others had to say about finding out McCaffrey will be the cover.

The post Christian McCaffrey unveiled As Madden NFL 25 Cover appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Christian McCaffrey unveiled As Madden NFL 25 Cover  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Trending
Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes with Rickey Smiley (updated 6/19)
Contests

Cincinnati Music Fest Fly Away Sweepstakes with Rickey Smiley

Black Music Month Asset
Entertainment

Black Music Month Influential Icons

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Civil Rights Activist Rev. James Lawson Jr. Dead at 95

Shop

The Father’s Day Gift Guide For Every Type Of Dad In Your Live

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics 49 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close