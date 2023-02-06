Chris Brown Disses Robert Glasper After Grammys Loss, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Chris Brown falls into the second category after being nominated alongside Robert Glasper’s Black Radio III, Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Lucky Daye’s Candydrip, and PJ Morton’s Watch the Sun for the best R&B Album.

Glasper’s album won over Brown’s, and the controversial R&B singer took to his Instagram stories to share his anger.

He took his frustration out on Glasper by posting a screenshot of googling Glasper and above it wrote in all caps, “BRO WHO THE F-CK IS THIS?”

Brown’s critique of Glasper, a noted producer, songwriter and arranger, didn’t end there as he hopped back on IG, writing, “I gotta get my skills up…Ima start playing the harmonica” seemingly making fun of Glasper who’s adept at playing several instruments.

The joke continued on the following Instagram story, where Brown posted a photoshopped image of himself playing the harmonica, captioned, “New Level Unlocked! Harmonica Breezy.”

Glasper’s musical resume is impressive, with credits on albums from stars like Mac Miller, Anderson .Paak, Q-Tip and Common. He even won a 2017 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for his song, “A Letter to the Free,” featured in Ava DuVernay’s 13th.

One of his most noted performances came while playing the keyboard on Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly. He also won another Grammy for “These Walls.”

This isn’t Glasper’s first time taking home some Grammys hardware. He scored his first one back in 2013 for his breakout album, Black Radio, for Best R&B Album, then in 2015 for the follow-up Black Radio 2 for Best Traditional R&B Performance. He snagged another in 2017 for Jazz and Best R&B song in 2021. His win last night marks his fifth Grammy award.

See how Twitter responded to Brown seemingly dissing Robert Glasper below.

