Jada Kingdom continues to try and mind her business as she leans further into her relationship with Pardison Fontaine. However, given Pardi’s famous ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, fans are pulling out all the stops to compare the two women and are currently debating their twerking skills.

All of this is very strange behavior but walk with us slowly so that we can catch the readers up. A video from the top of the year featuring Pardison Fontaine with Jada Kingdom dancing has been clipped up next to a video of Megan Thee Stallion dancing.

A clip of the two artists was posted by @YSLONIKA on X, formerly Twitter, and has since gone viral with over 2 million views. Writing “Jada ate her up and she’s fuIIy dressed too,” the post suggests that Kingdom has the superior cheek situation to Hot Girl Meg although both women are beautiful in their own right.

This swiftly turned into the Jada Kingdom vs. Megan Thee Stallion twerking dance battle with some fans on X simply wondering why such a corny debate is kicking off and that we should just be enjoying the sights among other replies.

Kingdom was already in the crosshairs of Meg’s fanbase, The Hotties, after some connected bars from the “COBRA” single to her Jamaican counterpart while making her the target of infidelity rumors in connection to Pardi. Kingdom has since said she was not the woman Megan allegedly walked in on with Pardi and has not addressed the issue since.

On X, we’re watching the very odd debate play out. We’ve got the best reactions we could muster below.

Photo: Getty

Cheek Wars: X Fans Debate Jada Kingdom & Megan Thee Stallion Twerking Skills was originally published on hiphopwired.com