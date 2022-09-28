Check Out These Classic BET Hip Hop Awards Moments Over the Years

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

This year’s awards show debuts Tuesday, October 4th as the 17th installment of the BET Hip Hop Awards. The nominations were announced on September 12th. Artists like Cardi B, DOja Cat, Drake, Future, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion are listed as nominees across the various categories. Even newcomer, Glorilla is added to the list of nominees for ‘Best Song of the Year’ for her summer smash hit “F.N.F.” Other categories that are featured in the nominations list include: ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Impact Track,’ ‘Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best Performer’ and ‘Lyricist of the Year.’

There are many heavy hitters featured on this year’s Hip Hop Awards nominations as rap artists continue to dominate mainstream music. Though, this isn’t new information to the industry. Hip Hop artists have been shaping and shifting the culture for many moons.

The BET Hip Hop Awards is significant nearly two decades later as it continues to spotlight the trailblazers forging their path through pop culture and music. Without these artists’ contributions, culture as we know it would not exist today.

We look forward to seeing who will take home a BET Hip Hop Award at this year’s ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 4th at 9/8 PM CST.

Check out some of our favorite moments throughout the years:

Check Out These Classic BET Hip Hop Awards Moments Over the Years was originally published on globalgrind.com