Check Out Janelle Monáe’s Countless Otherworldly Looks

Singer and actress Janelle Monáe celebrates her 37th birthday today (Dec. 1). Her innergalactic birthday reminds us of her countless otherworldly looks. Check out a gallery of the entertainer’s best looks inside.

Monáe recently hit the big screen again for the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” film. As she continues to promote and celebrate her latest role, she also honors her 37th birthday with an out of this world galaxy themed dinner and get together with close friends. The birthday queen flaunted her pink wig and alien antennas in a shimmery two piece set. Celebrities like actress Karrueche were in attendance to celebrate the songstress.

Fans may wonder how Janelle keeps surpassing the last look, but it appears that the style is innate. She has an effortless approach to her personal style that is beyond any other celebrities wardrobe. We stan her countless otherworldly looks and always look forward to seeing what she might do next.

Monáe’s musical career began in 2003 upon releasing a demo album titled The Audition. In 2007, Monáe publicly debuted with a conceptual EP titled Metropolis: Suite I (The Chase). She began performing as a child and got her big break in 2005 when she was invited by Big Boi to perform on several OutKast tracks. She was later signed by producer Sean “Puffy” Combs to his Bad Boy Records label.

Big Boi notes that signing Monáe to Purple Ribbon Records was one of his biggest accomplishments to date besides being one half of the groundbreaking duo OutKast.

From her outlandish Halloween get ups to her red carpet suits and gowns, Janelle Monae has always served a good fit. In the beginning of her career, she was most known for her signature black and white ensembles and particularly loved a good pants suit.

Today, she still walks to the rhythm of her own song and gives us just a slight glimpse into her colorful life.

Check out our favorite otherworldly Janelle Monáe looks below:

