Check Out 13 Black LGBTQ Artists To Celebrate Both Pride Month & Black Music Month

The month of June brings forth a lot of celebrations. It is both Pride Month and Black Music Month, where we celebrate the contributions of our LBTQ+ communities and the Black artists who keep our souls fed through music. We comprised a list of our favorite Black LGBTQ+ artists to celebrate this month of love, pride and music.
Pride Month is celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The Stonewall Uprising was a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. Long ago, the last Sunday in June was initially celebrated as “Gay Pride Day.” In major cities across the nation the “day” soon grew to encompass a month-long series of events.
Today, celebrations include pride parades, picnics, parties, workshops and concerts. LGBTQ+ Pride Month events attract millions of participants around the world. Memorials are held during this month for those members of the community who have been lost to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS. The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally.
There are several members of the community making thoughtful contributions to both mainstream and indie music. Artists like Saucy Santana, Kehlani and Lil Nas X are proudly celebrating and moving the narrative forward in love and light. These artists are making huge waves, which impact the way the LGBTQ+ community is represented to larger audiences.
It feels like they are finally being celebrated and recognized for their contributions to music and the arts. Let’s be honest: members of the LGBTQ+ community are, and have always been, the wave-makers, trendsetters and superstars.
Let’s celebrate with this list of our favorite LGBTQ+ artists below:
1. Lil Nas XSource:Lil Nas X
Literally one of our favorites. One of the most unapologetically, fierce artists in the game, creating a name and legacy for himself. We can’t help but STAN!
2. Saucy SantanaSource:Saucy Santana
The Material Gworrllll, who has been consistent since he stepped on the scene. He is a true superstar, who has remained true to himself from the very beginning.
3. KehlaniSource:Kehlani
Kehlani has been open about their sexual preferences for awhile now. The bi-sexual singer is stepping into further in love with their new lover, artist 070 Shake.
4. Jean DeauxSource:Jean Deaux
Artist Jean Deaux has jokes for her fans this Pride Month. The Chicago born artist, filmmaker and musician is known for her mastery of multiple genres and creative mediums.
5. ChikaSource:Chika
The rapper has described herself as “big and [B]lack, gay and vocal.” Chika told Gay Times, “As a queer [B]lack woman raised from immigrants, my entire existence is political.”
6. SydSource:Syd
The singer and songwriter seems happily in love. She has crafted her own lane in R&B music being authentically herself.
7. Brittany HowardSource:Brittany Howard
Howard didn’t realize she was a lesbian until she was 25, when she saw people who were in same-sex relationships that were unabashedly living their lives. She decided to do the same, and has been unapologetically loud and proud since then.
8. Angel HazeSource:Angel Haze
Angel is candid about an array of topics in her music from racism, rape, mental illness, and homophobia. Haze’s unapologetic and strong assuredness shines through in her songs like in this line where she says, “I don’t care what you think about it. This is who I am. And I can either force-feed you this shit or you can take it as you will.”
9. Arlo ParksSource:Arlo Parks
She came out as bisexual at 17 and has been taking over the world ever since. Arlo Parks is a star amongst the stars, and she’s living in her truth.
10. Steve LacySource:the flawed crystal
Lacy has been open about his sexuality, saying he’s bi-sexual but he would never date a Black guy. An interesting guy Steve Lacy is, and still nothing will ever top his son “Nside.”
Good luck trying!
11. Durand BernarrSource:Duran Bernarr
A force to be reckoned with is Durand Bernarr. The singer and songwriter has already toured alongside one of the most popular singers in the world, Erykah Badu. Now, he is making his own mark in the industry and we are here for it!
12. DrebaeSource:Drebae
Drebae is a whirlwind of talent. In October of 2018, the Bay Area rapper released his debut EP Baby Boy, which housed the explosive Megan Thee Stallion collab, “No Pressure.” The track became an instant favourite amongst his online supporters and his broad range captured the attention of Kehlani, who invited him to perform alongside her during her 2018 set at San Francisco Pride.
That’s major.
13. Siena LigginsSource:Siena Liggins
The Detroit-bred singer and songwriter is a masterful artist. Her debut solo record “Flowerbomb” serves as an anthem for women who love women. She has continued to leverage her social media platform, skills and star power to perform at major festivals across the nation.