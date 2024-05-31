Listen Live
Technology

Cheaters Never Prosper: Judge Awards Activision $14.5 Million In ‘Call of Duty’ Cheating Lawsuit

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

Activision Awarded $14.465,600 In Call of Duty Cheating Lawsuit

Source: Activision / Sledgehammer Games / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III


Let this lawsuit be a stark reminder that cheating is never worth it.

Activision scored a massive win in its ongoing battle to keep cheating out its ridiculously popular first-person shooter Call of Duty.

Spotted on The Verge, District Judge Michael Fitzgerald ordered several defendants, including EngineOwning, a website specializing in cheats first sued by Activision in 2022, to pay the video game company $14.465,600 for distributing and creating Call of Duty cheats.

To throw even more salt in EngineOwning’s open wound, the judge said the website has to be handed over to Activision to cease making cheats and to pay an additional $292,912 in attorney fees to Activision.

Ouch.

Hilariously, even after the judge’s ruling, the website is still up and running and selling Call of Duty cheats like “Aimbot,” which automatically aims and fires at opponents, or the ability to see players through walls for several matches.

Activision Already Got $3 Million In A Pair of Settlements

This latest financial win for Activision adds to the $3 million it got in a pair of settlements from Ignacio Gayduchenko and Manuel Santiago. Both individuals, per IGN’s reporting, work with EngineOwning.

Several people’s names were in the original lawsuit but failed to respond, which led Activision to ask the court to take action in April and subsequently to yesterday’s ruling.

Per The Verge:

The judge found EngineOwning and its many associated defendants guilty of violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. He also found them guilty of “intentionally” inducing players to buy and use cheats, despite knowing that the Call of Duty terms of use forbid it.

If this doesn’t scare other websites from creating and selling Call of Duty cheats, we don’t know what will.

You can see reactions to the news in the gallery below.

Cheaters Never Prosper: Judge Awards Activision $14.5 Million In ‘Call of Duty’ Cheating Lawsuit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Bingo

2. Exactly how we feel

3.

4. We hope so too

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Trending
Black Music Month Asset
Entertainment

Black Music Month Influential Icons

Entertainment

Usher To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At The 2024 BET Awards

Celebrity

Biggie’s Mother Voletta Wallace Wants To ‘Slap The Daylight’ Out Of Diddy

Marian Robinson, First Lady Michelle Oba 44 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

24 items
Entertainment

Grab Some Popcorn and Watch These Failed Black TV Shows and Pilots

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close