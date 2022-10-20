Chance The Rapper & Doc Rivers Apparently Like The Same Porn Category

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Chance The Rapper found himself trending early Thursday morning (Oct. 20) for reasons we’re going to try to carefully report. It appears that the Chicago rapper was spotted dropping a like on a trans porn tweet and the reactions made some recall when NBA coach Doc Rivers was seen doing the same.

Before we get into this story, we’re not kink-shaming or slamming anyone for their adult video choices. Please watch whatever you want as long as it isn’t violent, harmful, or illegal is our motto. That said, Chance The Rapper is catching a lot of flack online over the like. For the record, Chano un-liked the tweets but as we all know, the Internet is forever.

We can’t really point you to what Chance The Rapper liked in the body of this text, but check out the replies in the Twitter gallery below to see what folks are chatting about. Again, kink-shaming is corny.

