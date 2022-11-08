The Best Looks From The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

On Monday night, a star-studded list of celebs pulled out their best couture in honor of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. This year marks the coveted ceremony’s 60th anniversary. Every year, The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) holds a prestigious award ceremony to celebrate and applaud designers who are using their boundless creativity to transform and push the industry forward.

Some of fashion’s biggest power players were present for the massive event including SKIMS shapewear CEO Kim Kardashian, who accepted the inaugural “Innovation Award” during the ceremony.

The 42-year-old reality TV star turned heads on the red carpet in a shiny PVC Dolce & Gabbana dress that featured a structured corset top. Kim wore her blonde tresses slicked back, complimenting the futuristic ensemble. Her sisters, Kylie, Khloe, and Kendall were also in attendance.

This year, the CFDA introduced a new Stylist Award category, which honored legendary celebrity stylist and fashion designer Law Roach. The star, who has dressed some of the biggest names in Hollywood, dazzled on the red carpet in a polka dot tunic dress that flared all the way down to the floor. Roach paired the unique look with a large pink rose brooch.

Back in September, CFDA CEO Steven Kolb, spoke about the significance of this year’s nominees, noting how they “reflect the renewed excitement around American fashion generated by designers who are redefining the future of our industry.”

Other celebs who showered the annual award ceremony with their head-turning style include KeKe Palmer, Tinashe, Janelle Monáe, and model Precious Lee.

Here are a few of our favorite looks from fashion’s biggest night out.

The Best Looks From The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com