Jay-Z once told us ‘After the show is the afterparty’ and that’s exactly how it goes down after the Academy Awards Oscars ceremony. Every year celebrities that attend the awards show and many that don’t even bother go to kick it at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
And the celebrities didn’t disappoint with fashions at the after party this year! From Becky G in a two-piece lace and silk gown by David Koma to Russell Westbrook in a deconstructed suit by Thom Browne, we count down the dramatic fashions from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
The post Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party appeared first on Black America Web.
1. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Bernard Smalls | iONE Studios
Russell Westbrook wore Thom Browne at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
2. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
3. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Kylie Jenner wore Ludovic de Saint Sernin at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
4. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:iOne Digital
Emily Ratajkowski wore Jacquemus at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
5. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Zoe Lister-Jones wore Wiederhoeft at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
6. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Margot Robbie wore Thierry Mugler at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
7. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Daniel J. Vasquez
Colman Domingo wore Balmain at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
8. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Demi Moore wore Versace at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
9. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Radio One
Jennifer Lawrence vintage Givenchy at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
10. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Chloe Bailey wore Robert Wun at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
11. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross wore Balmain at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
12. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Halle Bailey wore Off White at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
13. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Sydney Sweeney wore Marc Bouwer at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
14. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Cardi B Versace at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
15. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo wore custom Louis Vuitton at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
16. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Victoria Monét wore Harris Reed at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
17. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Screen Gems
Ice Spice wore Dolce and Gabbana at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
18. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Lindsay Lohan wore Balenciaga at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
19. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:GlobalGrind
Lizzo wore Robert Wun and Azature at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
20. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Hailee Steinfeld wore Alexandre Vauthier at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
21. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Molly Sims wore Sophie Couture at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
22. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Radio One
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union wearing a Zuhair Murad gown at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
23. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Reagan Elam-relam@ radio-one.com
Phoebe Tonkin wore Oscar de la Renta at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
24. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Kierra Sheard
Camila Mendes wore Tamara Ralph at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
25. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:eOne Nashville
Lupita Nyong’o wore Giorgio Armani at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
26. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:promo
Sandra Hüller wore Schiaparelli at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
27. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Brianna Dowd
Becky G wore David Koma at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
28. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Hari Nef wore Balenciaga at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
29. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Aaron Wiggins
Kathy Hilton wore Oscar de la Renta along with Richard Hilton at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
30. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
MJ Rodriguez wore Iris Van Herpen at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
31. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:R1 Digital
Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
32. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Anya Taylor-Joy wore Miss Sohee at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
33. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Radio One Digital
Jessica Betts along with Niecy Nash wearing Michael Costello at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
34. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Dominique Fishback wore Bach Maj at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
35. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Busta Rhymes wore Tom Ford at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
36. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Russell Wilson with Ciara wearing custom Usamaishtay at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
37. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Adut Akech wearing Valentino at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
38. Celebs Wear Dramatic Fashions at the Vanity Fair Oscars PartySource:Getty
Heidi Klum wearing Harris Reed at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
