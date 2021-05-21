Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

May 21 is here: Which means the official start of Gemini Season! The third astrological sign in the zodiac, you may be interested to know that many of entertainment’s biggest personalities belong to the Gemini family.

Allure.com offered the following breakdown of Gemini personality traits:

Gemini is constantly juggling a variety of passions, hobbies, careers, and friend groups. They are the social butterflies of the zodiac: These quick-witted twins can talk to anyone about anything. Find them buzzing between happy hours, dinner parties, and dance floors.

To see if these traits match up with your favorite famous Geminis, check out the gallery below of celebrities born May 21 – June 20.

Crazy, Sexy, Cool: 15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Geminis was originally published on wzakcleveland.com