Celebrity Couture for the Culture: 2024 Essence Festival Celebrity Looks We Loved

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The

Essence Festival of Culture

kicked off its 30th anniversary this weekend in New Orleans with nonstop performances, empowering talks and workshops, attendee slays, and dazzling celebrity sightings. Without question, Black celebrity royalty was in the building.

From music legends to culture “it girls” to up-and-coming influencers, the festival brought together a diverse group of stars to celebrate Black joy and achievement. Cameras caught some of our favorites, such as Keke Palmer, Meagan Good, Sanaa Lathan, Serena Williams, and LeToya Luckett, to name a few.

Ready for the celebratory occasion, each spotted celebrity brought their A-game to the Caesars Superdome.

RELATED: Get Your Style Inspiration From These Fly Essence Festival Attendees

Serena Williams slays at the Essence’s Beautycon

Serena wore one of our favorite looks of the weekend. This year marked the Grand Slam winner’s first year participating in the conference, and she did not disappoint.

Taking to Essence’s Beautycon stage, Serena looked breathtaking in a sophisticated midi-length dress from Dolce & Gabbana. The dress fit the fashion icon like a glove, showing her curves, shape, and body.

Serena complemented her little black dress with soft, glam beauty choices. She rocked a blonde lace front styled with big romantic curls and a middle part. Her makeup, by celebrity artist Sheika Daley, continued her fabulous style with smoky silver eye shadow, pink blush, and a nude lip color.

While slaying on stage, Serena participated in Beautycon’s conversations to help “challenge the industry standards” and inform makeup girlies about “the latest innovations in beauty and skincare.” The entrepreneur and investor highlighted her newest venture, Wyn, and shared upcoming collaborations, products, and updates.

RELATED: Serena Williams Debuts Her New Beauty Brand, Discusses Motherhood And More In ‘Byrdie‘

See pictures of Serena’s stage-worthy slay below.

Celebrity Couture for the Culture: 2024 Essence Festival Celebrity Style We Loved

Serena is one example of the unforgettable celebrity style moments seen at this year’s Essence festival. A-list attendees leaned into the event’s theme of Black excellence with looks that celebrated our heritage, promoted creativity, and simply made us gag.

Keep scrolling to see looks we loved.

Celebrity Couture for the Culture: 2024 Essence Festival Celebrity Looks We Loved was originally published on hellobeautiful.com