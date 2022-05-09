Celebrities Sing Praises To Their Loved Ones On Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is one of the most popular holidays in America. In the past, most people honored their mothers/mother figures on the day by buying flowers, cooking, or maybe going to church. Today, people still do those things, but they also take to their social media accounts to boast about how wonderful their mother/mother figure is. It’s beautiful seeing thousands of people acknowledge their mother/mother figure, and it’s even more interesting seeing celebrities share their Mother’s Day excitement.

We don’t often get a glimpse inside of our favorite celebrities’ private worlds, but they let us in on holidays like Mother’s Day. We love seeing them with their families and reading their heartfelt tributes to their loved ones. It assures us that while their job is to entertain the masses, they are still human.

If you were too busy celebrating your loved ones yesterday and didn’t get the chance to peruse Instagram, below are a few sincere Mother’s Day tributes from the celebrities we love to cyberstalk.

1. Kelly Rowland Our girl Kelly gave us a precious moment with her handsome sons Titan and Noah. In the video she states how grateful she is to be a mother to her boys. She also thanks her first son, Titan, for teaching her all about motherhood.

2. Michelle Obama If we know anything about our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama, it’s that she loves her mother dearly. The bestselling author never misses the chance to praise her mother for helping her with her daughters, Sasha and Malia, while she was busy being First Lady. Yesterday, she posted a throwback picture of her, her mother, and the girls on her Instagram page, saying how thankful she is for her mother and her wisdom.

3. Marsai Martin Actress Marsai Martin showed us where she got her comical side from. For Mother’s Day, she posted an adorable clip of her and her mama doing a Tik Tok dance. She captioned the video, “Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing Momma!! My favorite comedy and dance partner lol.”

4. Gabrielle Union Gabrielle and her daughter Kaavia always make us smile with their adorable mother-daughter videos. On Mother’s Day, the inseparable pair took a moment to make friends with two ducks in their backyard. Gabrielle captioned the sweet video with some sound advice for mothers. She wrote, “The best parenting advice I’ve been given is to understand that no two journeys are the same, so try to do what’s best for YOU and err on the side of love and compassion cuz we’re all just fumbling our way thru the best way we know how.”

5. Tina Knowles Lawson Tina Knowles Lawson is the mother of two of the most famous singers in the world. And while she posted a tribute to her superstar children, she also took time out to honor her mother. In a lengthy post, she reflects on her mother, who passed in 1980. “I OWE EVERYTHING IN ME THAT IS GOOD TO YOU MAMA !! These tears are tears of sadness because you are not physically with me today but They are also tears of joy because I am living off of your prayers and you taught me that my children will live off of my prayers when I am gone and their children will pass it on !!” she wrote.

6. JT JT, posted a funny Tweet on Mother’s Day that I’m sure all mothers can say Amen to. The Top Notch rapper laid down the law for the day she becomes a mother by tweeting, “When I become a mom I want a new car every Mother’s Day for 18 years.” Hello! Motherhood is challenging, so what better way to relieve the stress than rolling in a new ride every year?!

7. Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor is the mother of two gorgeous minis that stole her face completely. While we know she’s thankful to them for providing her membership to the motherhood club, she took time to honor her mother, who’s played an intricate role in her success. “I’m so lucky, I’m so grateful, I’m so honored & i am so blessed!! Wow I love you so much my darling @nikkitaylor1234 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤,” Taylor wrote.