Yesterday was a historic day for the State of Maryland as Governor Wes Moore was officially sworn into office.⁣

The Black Excellence continued throughout the night at the People’s Ball with celebrities in town to help commemorate this historic occasion.

Check out some photos of the night below that was hosted in Downtown Baltimore at The Convention Center.

The post Celebrities Celebrate The Inauguration Of Governor Wes Moore At The People’s Ball [PHOTOS] appeared first on 92 Q.

