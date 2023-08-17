August 16th is recognized as National Rum Day, and it is definitely time to celebrate a liquor that doesn’t really get much love.
For the most part, we hear a lot about tequila, cognac, and White Claw a lot. However, a Rum & Coke will always be a classic to us. And while Bacardi will always be on standby, we wondered if there were any other selections out there to try.
Look no further!
We have gathered 8 brands that may be worth the tasting, and they’re all Black-owned! Check them out below!
Celebrate National Rum Day With These Black-Owned Libations was originally published on foxync.com
1. Kingfish Rum
Creators: New England Sweetwater Farm & Distillery, a Black family business in New Hampshire
2. Equiano Rum
Founder: Ian Burrell, Global Rum Ambassador
3. Legendaire Peach Tea Rum
Owner: Broderick Robinson
4. Devil’s Reef Cinnamon Spiced Rum
Co-Founders: Troy and Kieron Bigby
5. Ten To One Rum
Co-Founders: Ciara & Marc Farrell
6. Cabby’s Rum
Founder: Moses Odong
7. Halo 7 Rum
Co-Founders: Ashley Jackson & JeNai Stanley
8. Kingston Bay Rum
Co-Founders: Donnica Martin and T’ka Martin-Hines
