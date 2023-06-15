Celebrate Juneteenth By Shopping These Black-Owned Businesses

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

What better time to celebrate the culture than during Juneteenth?! This memorable day usually brings friends and family gatherings, barbecues, reunions, community events, and more. But if you cannot physically celebrate our culture’s freedom by doing the above things, you can always shop with Black-owned businesses to show your support.

June 19, 1865, our official Freedom Day, marked the end of slavery in the United States – particularly in the southern region. On this day, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that all enslaved people were free. It’s ideal to commemorate this day by doing the electric slide with loved ones, but let’s also promote financial freedom within our communities. Let’s put our dollars into Black entrepreneurs’ pockets to support their mission and the mission of our culture as a whole. Check out 10 Black-owned businesses you can patronize this Juneteenth.

