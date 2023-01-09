Celebrate International Choreographer’s Day With These Black Choreographers

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

No concert, music video or award show performance is complete without a crew of skilled dancers. It’s the iconic choreographers, who bring that vision centerstage. In honor of International Choreographer’s Day, we compiled a list of a few of our favorite Black choreographers inside.

Dance adds the right touch to any performance. Choreographers are the masterful artists, who take these shows to the next level. Not only are they creating the movements, but they are the ones who teach the dancers. It takes a particular person to make sure that everyone hits each move to the right beat.

Choreographers possess a certain level of creativity that bring another necessary layer to live performance. Many of us remember learning the choreography to our favorite girl group’s music video, imagining that we could one day be just like those dancers. Without the notable choreographers who raise the bar with each routine, we might not have been inspired to have such huge aspirations.

Most fans are familiar with the greats like Alvin Ailey, who was a pioneer in the dance community. Ailey particularly focused on uplifting African American dancers. He went on to create one of the most popular dance schools for Black dance students with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

There are countless Black choreographers, who have followed in Ailey’s dance shoes. It’s unfortunate that most choreographers go under the radar for their well crafted routines as their artists and dancers hit the stage. So, today we celebrate these amazing dancers.

Be sure to give them a follow and support their future in dance.

