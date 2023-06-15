An autopsy has determined the cause of death for Memphis rapper Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell.
Accidental overdose proved to be fatal for the 43-year-old member of Three 6 Mafia. She had fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in her system when she died.
This story was initially reported by Action News 5.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
From Action News 5:
Known as ‘The Queen of Memphis,’ Gangsta Boo paved the way for female rappers worldwide.
She was the first female member of the Oscar-winning rap group, Three 6 Mafia, and is credited for making the way for Chastity “La Chat” Daniels to become the second female in the group.
To read the entire Action News 5 report, [click here].
Mitchell was found deceased in her home on New Year’s Day.
Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
1. Gangsta Boo Cause of Death Revealed
2. Gangsta Boo Cause of Death Revealed
3. Gangsta Boo Cause of Death Revealed
4. Gangsta Boo Cause of Death Revealed
5. Gangsta Boo Cause of Death Revealed
6. Gangsta Boo Cause of Death Revealed
7. Gangsta Boo Cause of Death Revealed
8. Gangsta Boo Cause of Death Revealed
9. Gangsta Boo Cause of Death Revealed
10. Gangsta Boo Cause of Death Revealed
-
[UPDATE] John Amos Denies Daughter’s Claims of Elder Abuse
-
Additional Details Emerge Regarding ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh’s Death
-
Congrats On The Sex: Zion Williamson Shares He’s About To Be A Dad, Moriah Mills Enters The Chat
-
Eat It Up: Slutty Vegan’s CEO & Founder Pinky Cole Ties The Knot With Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes In Atlanta [Gallery]
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Twitter Shuts Down Wild Rumor That Jamie Foxx’s Health Scare Was Caused By COVID-19 Vaccine
-
Home Depot Hottie Has Black Men Losing Their Minds
-
Azealia Banks Takes Disgusting Swipe At DC Young Fly After Death Of Ms. Jacky Oh