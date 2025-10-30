CASSIUS Gems: Newly Named Playboy Playmate Kysre Gondrezick’s Hottest IG Moments

The WNBA is finally getting the attention it deserves.

With the recently turned pros like Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and Cameron Brink, new eyes are on the W. But a lot of the already established players are getting shine, and that includes Kysre Gondrezick.

Gondrezick got her start with the Indiana Fever, who picked her with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 Draft. But after being waived, she joined the Chicago Sky in 2024, after initially not making the roster in 2022.

While with the Fever, however, she was able to land a multi-year sneaker deal with adidas, and she admits she went with the Three Stripes because they were the first to see her potential.

“Right after I got drafted, everybody was calling me,” Gondrezick said in the press release. “Nike, Jordan, and so I allowed my team to handle it, and kind of bring to me what they thought would be the best fit. It was my decision to say yes or no [but] one thing that I liked about Adidas the best was that they contacted me before the draft, and I’m huge on loyalty. So, the fact that they were there before all the hoopla came, I definitely took that into consideration.”

The 5’9″ guard has basketball in her blood, as the daughter of late former NBA player Grant Gondrezick, who was drafted in 1986 by the Phoenix Suns before becoming an overseas journeyman, while her mother, Lisa, won a national title with Louisiana Tech.

Her own basketball story starts in 2016, when she was Michigan Miss Basketball and Michigan Gatorade POY in high school, averaging 40 points per game, which led to her playing for the University of Michigan and West Virginia University.

Basketball aside, she also became one of social media’s favorite basketball players to lust over. So it makes sense that she’s been named Miss June 2025, making history as the first active professional female basketball player to become a Playboy Playmate.

Playboy, the men’s magazine founded by Hugh Hefner, made the announcement on Instagram, noting that she’s a former WNBA player but still a free agent.

“What people label as a transition, I embody as evolution. I’m not stepping outside who I am. I’m building a multidimensional brand.”

Even though she’s not on a team right now, Gondrezick knows the tremendous amount of sacrifice it’s taken to get where she’s at.

“Becoming a WNBA player and getting to that level, you put in a lot of work to get there,” she says. “You have to put in even more work to stay there.”

We’ll have to wait to see the Winter 2025-26 issue once it hits newsstands, with the Instagram post only giving us a peek of her topless, lying on a pool floatie, staring into the camera.

In the meantime, check out some of her sexiest IG moments below.

CASSIUS Gems: Newly Named Playboy Playmate Kysre Gondrezick’s Hottest IG Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com

