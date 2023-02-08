CASSIUS Gems: Daphne Joy’s Most Sultry Instagram Moments

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Joy has been linked to Jason Derulo and also shares a child with 50 Cent but is also known for her passion for fitness. Her love for working out has always been on display, but she still makes sure to embrace her curves.

She spoke to Iron Man Magazine about her eating habits that keep her toned but still manage to have cheat meals.

“I definitely go on a strict diet when it’s photo-shoot time. No carbs, sweets, or anything artificial. It’s all mainly chicken, fish, veggies, and fruits! I incorporated some of my Shredz supplements for muscle recovery and energy,” she said back in 2015. “The key for me is meal prepping and keeping my fridge stocked with healthy choices so I don’t cheat. I believe my curves are still there because I still like to indulge here and there on my off times. Everyone’s gotta live a little.”

Her fit lifestyle has even led to her creating and designing her own line of dresses and collaborative bikini brand, under her DAPHNE JOY label.

In fact, all that working out has led to her toned thighs, which she now appreciates.

“I’ve learned to really love my legs! I have huge thighs, and I’ve just learned to embrace them. This is the body we are a given, so might as well love it, right?” she added.

Since Joy stays in the gym, check out some of her sexiest Instagram photos below.

CASSIUS Gems: Daphne Joy’s Most Sultry Instagram Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com