Cassius Gems: ‘Bel-Air’ Star Coco Jones’ Hottest Instagram Moments

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Courtney “Coco” Jones got her start as a Disney kid, but has since grown and is now starring on the Fresh Prince reimagined Bel-Air where she stars as the new-age version of Hilary Banks.

No longer in the ’90s, Banks is now a social media influencer. However, two things that remained the same in Hilary’s character are that she always gets a fit off and is as beautiful as ever.

She’s still the character everyone has a crush on, just like Karyn Parsons did nearly 30 years ago.

In an interview with Instyle back in February 2022 Coco Jones touched on the styling of her character– especially a sultry dress she rocked that went viral because it was similar to the one OG Hilary rocked back in the day.

“There was this black dress — a sexy, classy evening gown. And of course she’s had so many killer looks, but what I love is that my fans took this picture from the original Hilary, as well as a picture of me from when I was performing in a similar black dress, and it just spread like wildfire. That was my first time seeing us right next to each other. It was a moment for me,” Jones told InStyle.

Acting isn’t the only time Jones is in front of the camera, as she’s also a talented singer and recently dropped her debut EP, What I Didn’t Tell You.

In honor of her birthday, we gathered some of her sexiest Instagram moments, check them out below.

Cassius Gems: ‘Bel-Air’ Star Coco Jones’ Hottest Instagram Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com