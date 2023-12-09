Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Queens-born rapper is never one to mince her words– which makes her one of the best female rappers to ever grab the mic. And if you need proof, remember the time she smoked Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Rick Ross when she was a rookie in the rap game.

Now more than 10 years removed from that verse on Monster, Nicki has released her fifth album that’s been much anticipated since she hanst released a full project since 2018’s Queen.

A follow-up to Pink Friday from 2010, Pink Friday 2 is Nicki’s reintroduction to the rap game, and during an interview with Vogue for its December cover, she spoke about how being catapulted into fame has its drawbacks

“I think a lot of creators will understand this. There’s a freeness that you have around you when you’re at your best, when you’re doing your thing at your peak,” she told Vogue. “There’s like this lightness in the air. You’re happy even if you’re writing a sad song. But once you start knowing that you’re being judged, there’s no longer that free spirit.”

However, Nicki is still killing it and looking amazing while doing it. Check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below.

CASSIUS Gems: 24 Of Nicki Minaj’s Hottest Instagram Shots was originally published on cassiuslife.com