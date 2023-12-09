Listen Live
Entertainment News

CASSIUS Gems: 24 Of Nicki Minaj’s Hottest Instagram Shots

Published on December 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

Billboard Women In Music 2019 Presented By YouTube Music

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


Ah, Nicki Minaj.

The Queens-born rapper is never one to mince her words– which makes her one of the best female rappers to ever grab the mic. And if you need proof, remember the time she smoked Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Rick Ross when she was a rookie in the rap game.

Now more than 10 years removed from that verse on Monster, Nicki has released her fifth album that’s been much anticipated since she hanst released a full project since 2018’s Queen.

A follow-up to Pink Friday from 2010, Pink Friday 2 is Nicki’s reintroduction to the rap game, and during an interview with Vogue for its December cover, she spoke about how being catapulted into fame has its drawbacks

“I think a lot of creators will understand this. There’s a freeness that you have around you when you’re at your best, when you’re doing your thing at your peak,” she told Vogue. “There’s like this lightness in the air. You’re happy even if you’re writing a sad song. But once you start knowing that you’re being judged, there’s no longer that free spirit.”

However, Nicki is still killing it and looking amazing while doing it. Check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below.

CASSIUS Gems: 24 Of Nicki Minaj’s Hottest Instagram Shots  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. The Baddest

2. Sexy In Red

3. Carnival Ready

4. Speechless…

5. Green With Envy

6. Fendi’d out

7. That arch, though.

8. Sweet tooth

9. Dive In

10. Met Gala Ready

11. Gold Accents

12. Trinity

13. Poolside Ready

14. Candid

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

More From Rickey Smiley Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close